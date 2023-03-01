Mom of Lynchburg 12-year-old shot and killed shown on video dancing around with guns, documents show

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The mother of a 12-year-old girl who police say was shot and killed appears in a video dancing around with guns an hour before the incident, court documents revealed.

Authorities said they responded to the home on Monroe Street in Lynchburg after it was reported a 12-year-old girl was shot on Friday just after 10 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they said they found the girl lying on the floor in the kitchen being held by her mother and suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach area. Authorities said a shell casing was found close to where the girl was lying.

The girl died shortly after at Lynchburg General Hospital, according to police.

Authorities said they later discovered that the girl’s mother posted a video of her and two boys singing and dancing around holding guns to her Instagram story about an hour before the girl was shot.

In the video, there were three guns present and authorities said they were only told about two guns at the time, according to court documents.

No one is currently facing charges in connection to this incident, but the Lynchburg Police Department is in communication with the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney to determine if charges are appropriate.