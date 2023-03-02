65º

Nelson County man arrested in connection with child sex crimes

Evidence was recovered from a search warrant executed on Wednesday, authorities said

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Stephen Blumberg, of Arrington, arrested in connection with crimes involving children. (Credit: Nelson County Sheriff's Office) (WSLS)

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County man was arrested on charges connected to allegedly sending nude images to a child in another state, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation into Stephen Blumberg, of Arrington, began after referral from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (SOVA ICAC) of a person allegedly sending nude images to a juvenile in another state.

Authorities executed a search warrant on Wednesday on Tye River Road, where they say the suspect was located and evidence was recovered from the scene.

Blumberg was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Possession of firearms and firearms ammunition by convicted felons
  • Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children
  • Display of child pornography or grooming video or materials to a child

Blumberg is being held without bond at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

