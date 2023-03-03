Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. owner talks expansion

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke-based Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. is expanding to its fifth location.

They’re opening a second shop in Richmond.

Owner Jason Kiser said he’s really excited to bring more of the sweet treat to the city.

We asked Kiser what’s next for Blue Cow.

“Slow and sustained growth,” Kiser said. “We’d like to be a Virginia brand first, you know we might look into some regional expansion if it makes sense, but for right now we’re just kind of growing out in a slow and kind of programmed way here in the state of Virginia.”

Other current locations include Virginia Beach and Fredericksburg.

The second Richmond location is expected to open sometime later this month.