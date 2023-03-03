46º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. owner talks expansion

A second shop is opening in Richmond

Amy Cockerham, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Roanoke, Ice Cream, Business
A Roanoke ice cream shop is expanding.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke-based Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. is expanding to its fifth location.

They’re opening a second shop in Richmond.

Owner Jason Kiser said he’s really excited to bring more of the sweet treat to the city.

We asked Kiser what’s next for Blue Cow.

“Slow and sustained growth,” Kiser said. “We’d like to be a Virginia brand first, you know we might look into some regional expansion if it makes sense, but for right now we’re just kind of growing out in a slow and kind of programmed way here in the state of Virginia.”

Other current locations include Virginia Beach and Fredericksburg.

The second Richmond location is expected to open sometime later this month.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amy Cockerham joined the 10 News team in January 2023.

email