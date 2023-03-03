Man convicted of sexually assaulting, attacking woman in Bedford County in 2019

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man who reportedly sexually assaulted and attacked a woman in 2019 in Bedford County has been convicted by a jury.

Steven John Lorent was charged with object sexual penetration, strangulation and domestic assault and battery. Here’s a look at the sentences each charge carries:

Charges of object sexual penetration: Up to life in prison

Strangulation: Up to 5 years in prison

Domestic Assault and Battery: Up to 12 months in jail

As we’ve reported previously, in April 2019, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Little Creek Road for the report of a sexual assault. Police say a neighbor was able to call 911 when the victim ran to his house, pleading for help.

Lorent was not at the residence when deputies arrived at the scene and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The victim said that he took her cell phone when he left, which is when she went to a neighbor’s house to get help.

The woman was eventually transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, and while there, the hospital found injuries consistent with sexual assault, strangulation and assault and battery, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Deputies later found Lorent at a residence in Huddleston.

The final sentencing hearing is currently slated for a docket call to be set in the Bedford County Circuit Court.