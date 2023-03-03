Woman arrested in connection with Roanoke murder

Armonie Gunn, 22, of Roanoke arrested in connection with August murder. (Credit: Roanoke Police Department)

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman was arrested in connection with an August 2022 murder in Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

We previously reported the victim was identified as 25-year-old Mahdi Holland of Roanoke.

Police say 22-year-old Armonie Gunn of Roanoke was charged with the following:

First-degree murder

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Police said Roanoke Detectives presented this case to the January meeting of the Roanoke City Grand Jury, where the above charges were obtained.

On February 23, 2023, Gunn came to the Roanoke Police Department where the indictments were served without incident and she was taken into custody, authorities said.

RPD said this remains an ongoing homicide investigation.

