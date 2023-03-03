Woman arrested in connection with Roanoke murder

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman was arrested in connection with an August 2022 murder in Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
We previously reported the victim was identified as 25-year-old Mahdi Holland of Roanoke.
Police say 22-year-old Armonie Gunn of Roanoke was charged with the following:
- First-degree murder
- Use of a firearm in commission of a felony
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Police said Roanoke Detectives presented this case to the January meeting of the Roanoke City Grand Jury, where the above charges were obtained.
On February 23, 2023, Gunn came to the Roanoke Police Department where the indictments were served without incident and she was taken into custody, authorities said.
RPD said this remains an ongoing homicide investigation.
