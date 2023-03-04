AEP: Thousands without power following heavy rain, high winds

Appalachian Power is providing a storm response update following Friday’s heavy rain and high winds across the region.

About 41,000 customers are without service across AEP’s entire service area.

The majority of outages are in West Virginia, but AEP says numbers in Virginia continue to be affected by windy conditions, especially in the Roanoke area.

Outage areas in our region join the roughly 3,300 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia without power, including:

Carroll, 196;

Grayson, 227;

Nelson, 164;

Montgomery, 120;

Roanoke, 1,304

AEP says the company expects to have power resorted to most of its Virginia customers by 11 p.m.

Officials say AEP’s storm response team is assessing damage, making repairs, and developing plans for additional resources in locations where damages is more excessive.

Appalachian Power is reminding customers of the following safety precautions: