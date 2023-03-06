Injured hiker rescued in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – The Giles Lifesaving and Rescue Squad rescued an injured hiker in Giles County over the weekend.

Officials say they were called to an area near the top of the mountain between Giles and Pulaski counties at about 3:46 p.m. on Sunday.

Fortunately, crews were able to safely extract the victim and transport the individual to a hospital for treatment.

We’re told by authorities that the scene was cleared at about 6:45 p.m.

“A special thanks to Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department, Eggleston Volunteer Fire Department, Pearisburg Volunteer Fire department, and Giles County Dispatch Center for your exceptional work during this incident,” the rescue squad wrote on Facebook.