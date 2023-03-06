Trial date set for Roanoke man charged with murder of young girl

Thirty-two-year-old Jonathan S. Anderson is set to go to trial on Sept. 18 at about 9 a.m. Officials say the trial is expected to last about two days.

ROANOKE, Va. – A trial date has been set for a Roanoke man accused of murdering a young girl back in January.

The incident happened on Jan. 21, at about 11:50 a.m. in Southwest Roanoke. Authorities were called to the 2100 block of Russell Avenue for the report of an injured girl, as we reported previously.

After arriving at the scene, authorities located a young girl who was unresponsive and transported her to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, she did not make it.

On Jan. 23, 32-year-old Jonathan Anderson was arrested in connection with the incident and was charged with first-degree murder. On Feb. 23, he was granted a $50,000 cash bond.