Roanoke man charged with murder of young girl granted bond

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man that was arrested in connection with the murder of a young girl back in January has been granted bond, according to court documents.

The incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 21, at about 11:50 a.m. authorities were alerted about an injured child at home in the 2100 block of Russell Avenue in Southwest Roanoke, as we reported.

Authorities found a young girl at the scene who was unresponsive, and she later died of her injuries, police said.

Roanoke police said there was a man and three other juveniles in the home, and after further investigation, they found that the young girl’s injuries were not accidental, as the man had told them prior.

On Jan. 23, 32-year-old Jonathan Anderson was arrested in connection with the incident. He is now charged with first-degree murder, according to court records.

Anderson was then granted a $50,000 cash bond on Feb. 23, court records show. The terms of the agreement require Anderson to comply with pretrial services.

Documents show that Anderson is to have no contact with the victim’s family, has an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, and is to have no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 13.

You may have noticed a difference in how we’ve been reporting on crime. To learn more, click here or email trust@wsls.com