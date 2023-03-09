Montgomery County leaders propose real estate tax

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Leaders in Montgomery County are looking to propose a 73 cent real estate tax. They say the additional money would help pay and hire more people working with EMS and have SRO’s in all schools in the district.

However, some who live in the area not pleased looking into paying an increase in taxes.

“It’s quite a bit and we own quite a bit of land,” Jessica Chestnut, a Montgomery County resident said.

Another resident said, they are working class people, and questioned how much more can spare.

“I’m really proud of the budget our county administrator brought forward,” Mary Biggs, Vice Chair on the Montgomery County Board Supervisors said.

Montgomery County leaders said the proposed budget is about $240 million, which they said is about a $19 million increase compare to the last fiscal year.

The reason for the increase, according to county leaders, is because of inflation impacting county operations, as well as having a rainy day fund to help pay for requests from the school district.

Part of the budget includes a 3 cent real estate tax increase from 70 cents to 73 cents. The increase would provide an additional $3.6 million in funding that could help pay for first responders.

“Some of those big ticket items were EMS services and school resources officers,” Board of Supervisors Chair Sherri Blevins said.

According to county leaders, if your home is valued at $250,000 — at the current tax rate at 70 cents, a person would have to pay $1,750 in real estate taxes.

Under the advertised rate at 73 cents, a person would have to pay $1,825 for a home valued at $250,000 about an increase of $75.

“The 73 cents increases the budget by 4.8 percent, and it’s to meet our current needs, our future needs and account for inflation, for our elderly population or people that have a certain income they can apply to have reduce their real estate property tax we’ll look at that later on,” Biggs said.

County leaders agree they are working to be fiscally responsible with taxpayer money.

“We are working for you, and we are listening to you and we understand families and seniors on fixed incomes only have a certain amount to budget and we are going to make the best decisions,” Blevins said.

County leaders will host a public hearing about the total budget next month April 13 at the County Administration Building.