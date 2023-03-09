Roanoke grand jury finds enough evidence for charges to be filed in last month’s Food Lion shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – The man who Roanoke Police say shot two people inside of a Food Lion on Peter’s Creek Road is now behind bars.

Police say the man was first taken into custody the night it happened last month, but released due to a potential argument for self-defense.

This week, a Roanoke grand jury found enough evidence to charge Kemonte Cooper with multiple charges, including aggravated malicious wounding and shooting inside an occupied building.

These charges come after 10 News spoke with Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell about the case just days after the shooting.

"It appears there's going to be an issue of self defense in this issue and that's why no immediate charges have been taken out," said Caldwell during a 10 News interview on Feb. 6.

Caldwell says Cooper had been punched by someone he knew before getting out a gun and firing shots inside the grocery store.

10 News reached out to Caldwell to ask about the delay in charges. He tells us he can’t comment on an active case, but he did release a statement.

“Charges were not brought immediately so that a more complete investigation could be done before charging decisions were made. Once that had been done and the evidence evaluated, charges were presented to the Grand Jury.” Don Caldwell, Roanoke Commonwealth's Attorney

10 News reached out to former prosecutor and current criminal defense attorney, Rob Dean for more of an explanation.

He says the difference between indictments by a grand jury versus a warrant can mean potentially a better case for the Commonwealth.

“In regards to the Food Lion case, my guess is that the Commonwealth’s Attorney at the time didn’t have enough evidence or probable cause or cooperation from witnesses to go forward at that time. It’s not unusual for police to continue investigate and once enough evidence has develop than wait for the next grand jury term,” said Dean.

Cooper is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday.