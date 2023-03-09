Senator Mark Warner discusses bill to address foreign tech threats, TikTok

RICHMOND, Va. – U.S. Senator Mark Warner is working to strengthen national security, starting with TikTok.

On Thursday, he addressed bipartisan legislation he introduced earlier this week.

The Restrict Act can be applied to multiple companies, not just TikTok.

He expressed worry that data from the popular app is in China’s hands, and the country can use that as a propaganda tool to block or push certain videos.

“I know that people have asked what about all the young people who really like it? Well they can move to another platform — an American platform, a Canadian platform, and Indian platform,” Warner said. “I think that the marketplace will create those alternatives.”

Warner said he’s hopeful that the bill will move quickly.