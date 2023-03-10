Roanoke’s Local Colors Festival now accepting participant applications

ROANOKE, Va. – The 32nd Annual Local Colors Festival is quickly approaching, and officials are now accepting participant applications, according to a news release.

Local Colors celebrates international diversity and promotes the values of inclusion, equity, and multicultural understanding, according to event organizers.

This year’s festival will be held at Elmwood Park on May 21, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., officials said.

During the event, which is free to attend, attendees can shop, sample foods and beers from a variety of countries, listen to live music and check out fun activities for children, according to festival organizers.

Organizers are also looking for participants to share their cultural heritage. Performers and martial arts groups can apply to provide a performance for the stage program that runs from noon to 5:00 p.m.

There are also several vendor opportunities during the festival – officials said they include selling food, artisan crafts, or showcasing cultural displays.

If you’re interested in participating in this year’s Local Colors Festival, you can find the sign-up forms online at www.localcolors.org. Officials said all applications are due by April 14, 2023.