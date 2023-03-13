Love’s Travel Center could be coming to Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors has a big decision to make Monday night.

The group is slated to vote on rezoning and special use permits for a potential Love’s Travel Center.

If approved, the center would cover eleven and a half acres on the north side of Interstate 81 at exit 128, right before the rest area.

Documents sent to the board by the County Planning Commission say the center would give truckers more places to park and would hopefully, cut back on trucks parking on the side of the interstate.

If approved, the plan calls for nearly 200 parking spaces, a convenience store with a fast food restaurant, a truck scales and weigh area, a tire shop and service center, a fenced dog park and fuel pumps.

The board is set to meet at 7:15 p.m. in the Government Center.