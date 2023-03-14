Hull’s Drive-In returns to Rockbridge County for 2023 season

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – It’s showtime!

Hull’s Drive-In, one of the oldest operating Drive-In movie theatres in the country, is returning for the 2023 season.

The theatre, which is one of the nation’s first non-profit drive-ins, will be having a soft opening on Saturday, March 18. This day will serve as a fundraiser for the Rockbridge County High School Yearbook and will feature the original Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

Here’s a breakdown of ticket prices:

Tickets bought in advance at hullsdrivein.com are $15/car

Tickets bought at the gate are $20/car

County admissions tax of 6% will be added

Official season opening will be Friday, March 24, with Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania then Avatar: The Way of Water showings.

For more information, please visit hullsdrivein.com.