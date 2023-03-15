Lynchburg City Council approves plan to revitalize Jones Memorial Library

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg City Council approved a plan, 6-1 to revitalize the Jones Memorial Library in a council meeting Tuesday.

According to the plan, the library will be renovated into possible restaurant/dining facilities, a hotel lobby, have outdoor patio seating areas, a new kitchen facility and three guest suites.

A pedestrian bridge would connect the renovated building, located at 434 Rivermont Avenue, to a new guest room building located along Victoria Avenue.

The plan also includes the construction of a new addition to the library building to include a kitchen for the restaurant. The lawn area below the library will be used a community space for seasonal activities.

There will also be a minimum of 107 parking spaces provided at the new hotel building.

The full plan can be found in the Tuesday’s meeting agenda packet here.