Manufacturing company to expand, creating 80 jobs in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Governor Youngkin announced Wednesday that Germany-based Zollner Elektronik AG will invest a combined $18 million to expand in Virginia, creating 100 jobs.

Zollner will invest $14 million to expand its manufacturing operations in the Danville-Pittsylvania County Regional Industrial Facility Authority-owned Cyber Park to develop custom electronic products, which will create 80 new jobs.

The company will also expand its U.S. headquarters in Loudoun County with a $4 million investment, creating 20 news jobs.

“Zollner Elektronik’s decision to increase its market reach with the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities in Danville and U.S. headquarters in Loudoun County demonstrates the strength of our business climate and workforce that benefits diverse industries and locations across Virginia,” said Governor Youngkin. “EIT has a long history of success in the Commonwealth, and we look forward to building on that partnership with Zollner in the years to come.”

The company, founded in 1965, has over 12,000 employees and 20 locations around the globe.

“Our existing industries are a vital component of this region’s economic success, and Zollner Elektronik’s acquisition and expansion of this facility is an economic win for our area,” said Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. “On behalf of the citizens of the City of Danville, I wish to thank Zollner Elektronik for the investment it will be making to increase its capacity here and the jobs it will be creating. Once again, that says so much about the quality and character of our community. We enthusiastically wish them continued success and growth.”