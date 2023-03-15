Roanoke City School Board announces redistricting feasibility study

ROANOKE, Va. – Redistricting has been a hot topic for Roanoke City Public Schools for a while now.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, school leaders announced a feasibility study to collect more information.

“The study will allow administration to collect more data and determine the feasibility of the need for a Boundary Study for Roanoke City Public Schools,” a school division spokesperson said. “The results will be reported to the School Board, at which time a decision on how to proceed with a Boundary Study will be determined.”

The Boundary Study Committee is looking to address additional questions before moving forward, the spokesperson said.

The findings will be reported back to the school board, and then a decision will be made for next steps.