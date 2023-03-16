Shawn Tolbert receives prison sentence for eluding police

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Shawn Tolbert, a man at the center of a multi-county manhunt, has been sentenced to 2 years in prison with one year suspended for eluding the police.

Tolbert pleaded guilty to the felony charge in the Roanoke City Circuit Court Thursday morning.

As we’ve reported previously, Tolbert was on the run for 20 days after being involved in a police chase that began in Botetourt County and ended in a crash in Craig County.

On Aug. 30, 2022, he was taken into custody by the Dublin Police Department after hiding out inside a bus parked behind a Dublin man’s home. The man didn’t know that Tolbert was being sought by police.

Tolbert was charged in several different jurisdictions, including Craig County, Pulaski County, Montgomery County and Roanoke County.