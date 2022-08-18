Search continues after possible sighting of wanted person in Montgomery County

Still image obtained from security cameras at the residence in Montgomery County, believed to be Shawn Tolbert. (Credit: Mark Hollandsworth with Montgomery County Sheriff's Department)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE - Aug. 19, 2022 8:31 a.m.

Multiple agencies are continuing to search for the breaking and entering suspect mentioned in our original reporting, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the suspect may be Shawn Tolbert, who police initially said was armed and dangerous.

Officers are currently searching in and around the Brush Mountain Area after possible sightings and information by residents in the area.

The sheriff’s office reminded residents in the area to remain vigilant throughout the day and to call 911 if they see someone that matches the description.

You’re asked to call 540-382-4343 with non-emergency tips.

UPDATE 11:20 p.m.:

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that they are still searching for the man who attempted to break into a home in the Brush Mountain area on Thursday.

Authorities said that they believe the man spotted to be Shawn Tolbert, 42, who they have been looking for after a Botetourt County police chase that lead to a Craig County crash.

There will continue to be a heavy police presence in the Brush Mountain area as the investigation continues overnight, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office reminded residents in the area to remain vigilant throughout the night and to call 911 if they see someone that matches the description.

You’re asked to call (540)382-4343 with non-emergency tips.

UPDATE 8:07 p.m.:

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that they, along with multiple other agencies are currently searching for a man who attempted to break into a home in the Brush Mountain area.

Authorities said they believe that man to be Shawn Tolbert, 42, who they have been looking for after a Botetourt County police chase that lead to a Craig County crash.

The man seen was described to have on blue jeans, black shoes, possibly a purple shirt, with blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail, the sheriff’s office said.

Residents in the Brush Mountain area will see a heavy police presence as the search continues, authorities said, and they are advising people in the area to call 911 if they observe someone matching the given description. You can call 5403824343 with non-emergency tips.

The map below gives the general area where 10 News was reporting live near the police activity.

10 News’ Connor Dietrich reported live from the scene near the police activity, and you can see that approximate location from the live feed below.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A person police have been searching for out of Giles County has possibly been sighted in the Newport area, the Giles County Sheriff’s Office said.

There was a heavy police presence near the Newport Rescue Squad due to the possible sighting, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities did not confirm who the possible sighting was of.

Earlier this week, a man believed to be armed and dangerous was possibly sighted in the Newport area, authorities said in previous reports.

In earlier reports, authorities said there was a reported sighting of Shawn Tolbert, 42, the man they say they have been looking for after a Botetourt County police chase that lead to a Craig County crash.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.