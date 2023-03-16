Three Botetourt County schools closing Thursday due to widespread power outages

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Several schools in Botetourt County will be closed on Thursday (March 16) due to widespread power outages, the school division announced on Twitter.

School officials reported the closures for Buchanan Elementary, Eagle Rock Elementary and James River High School.

Transportation shuttle runs from the previously mentioned schools will not be affected, school leaders said.

Craig-Botetourt Rural Electric Cooperative has reported 1,128 power outages in this area; in addition to this, 2,008 Dominion Energy customers are in the dark as well.