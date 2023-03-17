Law Enforcement investment is a part of the Harris County Bonds package before voters in November.

DANVILLE, Va. – A 13-year-old, who has not been identified, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his or her 4-year-old sibling, according to the Danville Police Department.

Authorities say it happened in Aug. 2022 in Danville, adding that the felony charge was brought against the teen this week after he or she confessed to suffocating the victim. Danville Police have confirmed that the juvenile was arrested in another jurisdiction.

On the day of the incident, the 4-year-old child was found in a room without a pulse and wasn’t breathing. The child was transported to SOVAH Health in Danville and then airlifted to another medical facility, police said.

Unfortunately, they did not make it.

The juvenile will be transferred to W.W. Moore Detention Center pending trial, police said.

We reached out to the Danville Police Department for further information, and they responded with the following:

Due to the nature of the incident involving juveniles, the press release that was sent is all the information we are going to be able to release. Danville Police Department

