Appomattox County community collects donations for horses injured, killed in shooting

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – The Appomattox County community is coming together in support of the horses that were injured after a juvenile shot them and killed five others on Tuesday.

On Friday, we learned that a friend of the horse owner is helping organize community support for the care of the remainder of the horses currently in veterinary care.

They are collecting food and hay that can be sent directly to the vet. An account is also set up through Chestnut Mountain Feed in Concord.

Anyone purchasing food from there to go to the cause will receive a 10 percent discount, and cash can also be donated.

The owner and location of the horses are not being publicly released at this time.

The sheriff’s office says more charges in this case are possible.