Juvenile charged after five horses killed, at least three others injured in Appomattox County

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A juvenile was arrested and charged after killing five horses, and injuring three others, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were notified Tuesday by animal control of multiple horses being shot in the 1600 block of Double Bridges Road in Spout Spring.

The sheriff’s office said upon investigation, it was determined that five horses had been shot and killed, with at least three others wounded.

Authorities say veterinary care was requested for the horses and and a full forensic investigation was launched.

On Wednesday, investigators developed information that led to the arrest of a juvenile for the offense, deputies said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.