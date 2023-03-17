Centra makes masks optional at all of its facilities

LYNCHBURG, Va. – After nearly three years since the coronavirus pandemic was declared, Centra has made it so that masks are optional at all of its facilities, effective March 17.

With this new mask policy, patients can continue wearing masks if they wish to do so, and masks will continue to be provided at all Centra locations.

“Centra’s Infection Prevention team has been closely monitoring community spread and hospitalizations and are confident this is a safe step for our community and our Caregivers,” the company said in a press release.

Visitors interacting with patients who have COVID-19, influenza, RSV and/or other respiratory illnesses will still be required to wear a mask, according to the company.

Centra says in the coming months, it will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

“We encourage the public to continue to practice good hand hygiene, masking when not feeling well and staying up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters,” Centra said.