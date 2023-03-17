Ferrum College announces 2023 commencement keynote speaker

FERRUM, Va. – Ferrum College has announced its keynote speaker for the 2023 commencement ceremony.

On Thursday, Ferrum College made the announcement saying that Virginia Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater will be the keynote speaker for the 107th commencement ceremony.

Officials say that Slater graduated from Ferrum in the class of ‘82 and has his associate’s degree from Ferrum College and his bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Richmond.

Slater has over 20 years of political experience serving the public, non-profit, and private sectors, officials said.

He has also served as Secretary of Administration for Governor James Gilmore and as Director of Administration for the Attorney General’s office under Attorney General James Gilmore, according to college officials.

Slater also worked as the White House liaison to the U.S. Department of Labor under President George W. Bush and a congressional relations officer for the Department of Housing and Urban Development under President George H.W. Bush, the college said.

To add to his experience, we’re told Slater has also worked under President Donald Trump as Assistant Secretary for Administration and Management at the U.S. Department of Labor and Assistant Secretary of Administration for the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The Ferrum College commencement ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in W.B. Adams Stadium, officials said.