Halifax County authorities searching for armed and dangerous man in connection with shooting

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A search is underway for an armed and dangerous man in connection with a Friday morning shooting in the Clover area of Halifax County, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 34-year-old Carlissto Sosa and say he is 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

We’re told he is from North Chesterfield County, which is just south of Richmond.

Anyone having any information on him or know of his whereabouts, please call the Halifax County Sheriff’s office at 434-476-3334 or your local authorities.

