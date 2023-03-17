Roanoke Avenue partially closed as crews respond to fire

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re headed toward the Norwich area in Roanoke, you might want to find another route.

Roanoke Fire-EMS says its crews are currently at the scene of a fire near Roanoke Avenue. No word yet on any injuries.

At this time, the fire is under control, but crews are still at the scene and will remain there for some time, according to the fire department.

We will continue to update this article as information becomes more readily available.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops