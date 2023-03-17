Town of Rocky Mount seeking public’s input on ordinance updates

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The town of Rocky Mount is asking for the public’s help to make the community better.

The town is revising their zoning and subdivision ordinances, according to a post by the town’s Facebook page.

They’re looking for community input as they update current town laws.

The ordinances play a role in what your neighborhood looks like, where businesses are located, and how natural features are protected.

Town leaders want to update language to reflect changes in the Code of Virginia and address new issues and changes in the town in recent years.

The public survey opens on April 1. They’re also planning to hold a public workshop coming up April 12.