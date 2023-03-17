Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine celebrates Match Day

Today marked the return of an important tradition: Match Day for the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

ROANOKE, Va. – Today marked the return of an important tradition, Match Day, for the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

It was a special moment when students opened their letters and found out which residency programs they will be heading to after graduation.

During the ceremony inside the Jefferson Center, future doctors each announced their plans at the podium, while adding their destination to a map of America.

“The celebration we have on match day means so much after years of hard work to understand where they go next for their training, journey not concluded, not about to practice medicine tomorrow, certainly this next stage is very important to them and their families, many of whom were able to join us today,” said Dean of VTC School of Medicine Dr. Lee Learman.

VTC is known to have a 100 percent match rate.

This year included some prestigious firsts like Brigham Young and Harvard, along with Duke, Yale, and others — while more than 10 percent will remain here in the area.