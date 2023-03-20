76-year-old Chatham man dead after Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a Pittsylvania County crash that left one man dead on Monday.

Police said the crash happened Monday at 11:15 a.m. on Franklin Turnpike, at the intersection Jeanette Drive intersection.

We’re told a 2021 GMC failed to yield the right-of-way while making a left turn onto Franklin Turnpike, then was hit by a 2011 Ford Fusion.

Authorities said the driver of the Ford, 76-year-old Lewis Myers of Chatham, was taken to SOVAH Health in Danville, where he later died. VSP said he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the GMC was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured, police said. That driver’s name was not released.

Virginia State Police said that charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.