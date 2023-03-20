God’s Pit Crew in California for cleanup after devastating floods

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville-based disaster response group God’s Pit Crew is on another mission.

Members are in Pond, California on Monday helping clean out homes that were devastated by flooding.

Chris Chiles, the immediate disaster response coordinator, said the group is removing items from the home before they mold and trying to dry the walls.

Chiles said this is the first time the area’s dealt with a disaster like this one.

“No one has flood insurance, so they’re heartbroken,” Chiles said. “The house I’m in now, this is an elderly widowed woman’s house. She’s in a tough spot even after we’re done, it’s going to be thousands of dollars to repair this.”

Chiles said they plan to be in California for about ten days.