Virginia Tech set to play in Sweet 16 this Saturday

The women’s basketball team will take on No. 4 Tennessee at 6:30 p.m.

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Virginia Tech's Kayana Traylor (23) is congratulated by teammates after scoring just before halftime of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry) (Matt Gentry, (AP Photo/Matt Gentry))

BLACKSBURG, Va. – No. 1 Virginia Tech is set to play in the Sweet 16 this Saturday for the first time since 1999.

The women’s basketball team will take on No. 4 Tennessee at 6:30 p.m. in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena, according to Virginia Tech Athletics.

The big game will be available on ESPN2.

The last time the Hokies faced Tennessee was in Knoxville earlier in the season; the Hokies came out on top, 59-56.

We will continue to have the latest coverage on the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament online and on-air.

