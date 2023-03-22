Detour in place as crews respond to fire in downtown Hot Springs

Attention drivers! If you’re headed toward downtown Hot Springs, you might want to find another route.

HOT SPRINGS, Va. – Attention drivers! If you’re headed toward downtown Hot Springs, you might want to find another route.

The Bath County Sheriff’s Office says crews are at the scene of a structure fire, and due to this, traffic from Route 615 to 687 will be rerouted.

Someone close to the fire said the fire is at Les Cochons d’Or.

We’re told that at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, a worker arrived at the restaurant to find smoke and flames coming out of a wall. Officials say the building was built in the 1920s.

There was a family that lived in an apartment above the business; but fortunately, everyone made it out safely, according to Bath County Sheriff Robert Plecker.

At this time, all east and west lanes are closed.

You’re asked to go through Bacova to Route 39.

According to VDOT, northbound traffic is being directed onto Jackson River Turnpike, route 687 to Mountain Valley Road, route 39 east back onto US-220. Southbound traffic is being detoured on 220 North to Mountain Valley Road, route 39 west to Jackson River Turnpike, route 687 south to Main Street, route 615.

There will be signs in place soon alerting drivers of the detour.

At this time, there are still about five fire departments at the scene.

