Former Vice President Mike Pence kicks off Washington and Lee Mock Con

The Washington and Lee University Mock Convention tries to predict the out of power party’s Presidential nomination

LEXINGTON, Va. – Former Vice President, Mike Pence, kicked off the 28th Washington and Lee University Mock Convention as this cycle’s keynote speaker.

Each presidential cycle, the Mock Convention tries to accurately predict who the party out of power will nominate to run for President of the United States.

Pence said he’s confident the GOP will regain power during the next presidential election.

“A new generation of leadership is rising all across America and I know we will win back America come 2024,” Pence said.

Pence touched on multiple issues during his speech and a discussion with chief political anchor of Fox News, Bret Baier, including the war in Ukraine, the economy, and January 6. One thing he continued to hit on was something the former Vice President believes neither side of the aisle is discussing ... the national debt.

“It’s only the beginning of a debt crisis your generation will face if this generation doesn’t face it today,” Pence said.

The kickoff to Mock Con happened to fall on the same day many believed former President Donald Trump could potentially be indicted in New York.

Pence called the prosecution ‘politically motivated’ but he does not encourage anyone to go out and protest the decision.

“If the President is in fact indicted by the Manhattan D.A., it appears to me to be a politically motivated prosecution but I think letting our voices be heard in other ways,” Pence said.

The anticipation also continues to build in regard to Pence officially announcing a campaign to run for President in 2024. While speculation still looms, Pence said we should have more of a sure answer in the next couple of months.

“I expect before the summertime comes, you’ll know what the Pence’s plans are,” Pence said.

Of course, if Pence were to run, he would be going up against his former counterpart and boss Donald Trump. During his discussion with Baier, Pence told the audience that he believes there will be better candidates than Trump in the election.

Mock Con will continue to be on the lookout for a decision from Pence and other potential candidates to have as much information as they need to make the prediction.