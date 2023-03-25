Roanoke native hosting fashion show to raise awareness about domestic violence

ROANOKE, Va – One lady wants to make a difference in her community through fashion.

Farrah Manns was born in Roanoke City and owns Jane 88, an online clothing accessories store.

Manns started Jane ‘88 in 2020 during a critical time, the Covid pandemic. It is an online women’s clothing and accessories store. Manns’ passion for fashion goes way back to drawing clothing designs as a little girl, watching her mom model clothes, to listening to her grandmother talk about dreams of becoming a ballerina or being in a movie.

Entertainment has been a part of her family.

“I wanted to make a difference in my community by hosting my very first fashion show, where we will give back to a local nonprofit organization that helps with domestic violence,” Manns said.

The show is on April 15th, and if you would like tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/on-the-edge-spring-fashion-show-2023-tickets-540368776557