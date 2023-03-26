Consignment sale gears up for final day

ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday is your last chance to attend the LFA Consignment Sale at the Berglund Center.

The sale features all sizes of children’s clothing, toys, games, books and more. All of the items are gently used.

The sale has gone on all week, with extra savings tomorrow.

The first half of the day will be half off, with the second half being 75% off.

Event organizers say they expect this to be a record-breaking year in terms of sales.

”Kids, they grow so much and to be able to have this opportunities for moms, for families to get gently used clothes for half the price, it’s dear to all of our hearts,” LFA supervisor Crystal Lawhorne said.

The sale opens to the public from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and again from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.