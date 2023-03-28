Virginia Tech students cheer women’s basketball team on to Final Four

At Sharky’s in Blacksburg, the students were just living in the moment of the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team making their first-ever Final Four.

SEATTLE, Va. – Hokie fans throughout the country were watching history unfold on Monday night.

At Sharky’s in Blacksburg, the students were just living in the moment of the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team making their first-ever Final Four.

10 News reporter Connor Dietrich was there about an hour before tip-off, and all eyes were on the Hokies no matter where you went in the bar.

And the crowd continued to grow throughout the evening.

Hokies students said they are proud of all this team has accomplished.

“It’s amazing that they’ve made it this far. That’s the biggest accomplishment ever...First time in program history. Just making it this far is already a win no matter what happens tonight,” Nadia Farashahi, VT senior said.

The support has been endless for this team throughout the entire tournament.

Students were on the edge of their seats watching this game.

The Hokies defeated Ohio State on Monday night 84-74.

Now, it’s onto Dallas for the Hokies. Stay with 10 News and 10 Sports to watch the Hokies’ chase for the championship.