Grayson County homeowner won’t face charges after fatally shooting intruder, officials say

ELK CREEK, Va. – A Grayson County homeowner won’t be facing charges after fatally shooting an intruder last December, according to the Grayson County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

As we reported previously, on Dec. 6, 2022, an intruder was fatally shot by a homeowner in Grayson County after trying to break in through a bedroom window, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of Mount Zion Road in Elk Creek, Comonwealth’s Attorney Brandon Boyles said.

When officers got to the scene, they found the homeowner, who said he had been woken up by the intruder who he said was damaging his yard with a vehicle before breaking through a bedroom window, according to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office.

We’re told that the homeowner armed himself with a handgun out of fear for his safety and used it to fight off the intruder after being physically attacked inside the home.

Officials said that more evidence and an autopsy revealed that alcohol intoxication was a factor in the behavior of the intruder.

Once the investigation was complete, the Commonwealth Attorney determined that the homeowner acted in a justified manner and will not face charges as a result.