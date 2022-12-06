Intruder fatally shot by Grayson County homeowner, deputies say

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – An intruder was fatally shot by a homeowner in Grayson County after he tried to break in through a bedroom window, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said the shooting happened just after 12 a.m. Tuesday on Mt Zion Road in Elk Creek.

The intruder was able to get in by breaking out a bedroom window, and the homeowner was getting a gun from the same bedroom when the intruder grabbed them from behind, deputies said. A struggle broke out between the two and they fell to the floor, and authorities said the homeowner was then able to fire two shots and kill the intruder.

Deputies said Samuel Cheeks, 41, of Elk Creek was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.

The findings of the initial investigation will be presented to Commonwealth Attorney Brandon Boyles for review.

Sheriff Richard Vaughan said that the investigation is ongoing, but it appears that the homeowner acted within the law.