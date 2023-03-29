Police: Nelson County teen charged after more than $4k in cash, drugs, 9 guns seized during investigation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – An 18-year-old from Nelson County has been arrested in Charlottesville after authorities seized 9 guns, drugs, and more than $4,000 in cash on Wednesday, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

Members of the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Charlottesville Police Department executed the search warrant in the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue in Charlottesville in accordance with an illegal firearms and narcotics investigation, CPD said.

Police said the following items were seized as a result of the search warrant:

9 firearms – including an AR-15 pistol with no serial number, an AK-47 assault rifle, and a 10-22 rifle with a pistol grip and a hi-capacity magazine,

Around 3 Pounds of marijuana,

Around 1,600 Counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills,

Around 200 Grams of methamphetamine,

Around 428 grams of cocaine,

Around 256 grams of fentanyl,

$4,691 in U.S. currency.

Firearms, guns seized during investigation in Charlottesville (Credit: Charlottesville Police Department) (WSLS)

We’re told 18-year-old Shahiem Michie of Arrington was arrested as a result, and is now facing the following charges:

Two counts of Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance classified in Schedule One or Two of the Drug Control Act,

Possession of firearms while in possession of a controlled substance classified in Schedule One or Two of the Drug Control Act.

Michie was held without bond at the Albemarle County Regional Jail, according to police.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information pertaining to the case is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

This article will be updated with Michie’s mugshot once it becomes available.

You may have noticed a difference in how we’ve been reporting on crime. To learn more, click here or email trust@wsls.com.