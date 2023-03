Car crashes into home in Northwest Roanoke (Credit: Roanoke Fire-EMS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Crews were working to clean up after a car crashed into a home in Northwest Roanoke on Tuesday evening, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

We’re told the crash happened in the 900 block of Fairfax Ave NW.

The porch of the home sustained damage from the crash, crews said.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, no injuries were reported.

Crews said the Red Cross is assisting two residents who are now displaced.

