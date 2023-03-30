Jury deliberations underway for Radford man accused of killing 2-year-old

RADFORD, Va. – The jury is deliberating in the case of a Radford man accused of killing a 2-year-old.

Robert Byrd is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated murder in the 2020 death of Harper Mitchell.

During the third day of the trial, multiple witnesses took the stand, a jailhouse phone call was played, and interrogation videos were shown.

On Thursday during the trial’s fourth day, the medical examiner said Harper had dozens of injuries on her head and up and down her spine.

The medical examiner testified Harper’s injuries were not consistent with accidental issues due to their severity and pattern.

We also heard from several New River Valley Regional Jail employees who said Byrd was uncooperative when they came to take him to a court hearing.

While using force to remove Byrd from his cell, the video in court showed Byrd yelling, “I did it, I killed her.”

10 News will provide an update once a verdict is reached.