58º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Dinosaurs have invaded the Berglund Center for Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest brings hands-on activities, education, and fun for everyone

Brittany Wier, Morning Reporter

Tags: Jurassic Quest, Roanoke, Berglund Center, Dinosaurs

ROANOKE, Va.Jurassic Quest is back at the Berglund Center from March 31 to April 2.

You and your family can experience a herd of photorealistic dinosaurs and learn about prehistoric times. Jurassic Quest brings hands-on activities, education and fun for everyone.

They have expanded their herd of life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, themed rides and attractions. The dinosaur fun also includes Dino Shows and interactive science and art activities, including a giant fossil dig.

This year, Jurassic Quest has launched a new video tour featuring dinosaur trainers and more.

Tickets can be purchased for one day or all three days.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brittany Wier joined the 10 News team as the morning reporter in August 2021.

email

facebook

twitter