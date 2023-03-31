TONIGHT: Preview of the Hokies in the Final Four

FILE - Virginia Tech players run a drill during a practice session for an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

DALLAX, Tx. – All eyes are on the Hokies in Dallas as they take on LSU in the Final Four – it’s history in the making.

10 Sports’ Brooke Leonard and John Appicello are in Dallas following the Hokies’ chase for the championship alongside Photojournalist Carter Malpass. The crew will be live to give you a preview of the game, a look at the area, and more around 5:15 p.m. this evening.

Tune in to 10 News at 5:30 p.m. for a breakdown of the final four teams remaining, the Hokies’ road to Dallas, and the rare company Coach Brooks is finding himself in – all a part of our Chase for the Championship special.

Find more coverage on the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team in the NCAA tournament HERE.