Multiple crews contain 30-acre brush fire in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – According to Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department, crews responded around 5:15pm Saturday evening to a large brush fire in the Alleghany Spring Road area of Shawsville.

Units had to use ATV trails to access the fire where they found a fast-spreading 15 acre fire.

Additional crews from Montgomery County, as well as Floyd County and Pulaski County’s Wildfire Module were called to assist.

Officials say at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday night, the fire was contained.

The Virginia Department of Forestry are still on scene monitoring the area and continuing to mop-up the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and no injuries were reported.

They say no injuries were reported and no structures were threatened by the fire.