66º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office warns community of bears, asks residents to help with clean-up

The sheriff’s office says bears have mostly been an issue around dumpsters

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Floyd County
The sheriff’s office says bears have mostly been an issue around dumpsters. (Floyd County Sheriff's Office)

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about an ongoing problem with bears.

The sheriff’s office says they have mostly been an issue around dumpsters, which is why deputies are calling on the community to help with clean-up.

Area residents are asked to help keep their doors closed and play their part in helping keep their county clean.

“We would like to thank the work crew at the New River Valley Jail for always helping out,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The bears continue to be a problem around the dumpsters. Please keep the doors closed and help us keep the county clean. We would like to thank the work crew at the New River Valley Jail for always helping out.

Posted by Floyd County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 1, 2023

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email