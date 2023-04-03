Floyd County Sheriff’s Office warns community of bears, asks residents to help with clean-up

The sheriff’s office says bears have mostly been an issue around dumpsters.

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about an ongoing problem with bears.

The sheriff’s office says they have mostly been an issue around dumpsters, which is why deputies are calling on the community to help with clean-up.

Area residents are asked to help keep their doors closed and play their part in helping keep their county clean.

“We would like to thank the work crew at the New River Valley Jail for always helping out,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.