Former Alleghany Co. Chief Deputy arrested, charged with DUI

COVINGTON, Va. – The former Chief Deputy of the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by state police on Saturday, April 1, according to Sheriff Kevin Hall.

On April 1, authorities said Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser was arrested and charged with DUI, as well as refusal to take a blood or breath test.

“The Alleghany County & Covington Sheriff’s Office is saddened and disappointed with this event,” the Sheriff said in a press release.

We’re told Bowser is no longer employed at the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Court records show that Bowser is due back in court on June 20 at 10 a.m.

Virginia State Police is handling the crash investigation, the Sheriff said. No other information about the crash was referenced or released.

According to the Sheriff, the Magistrate released Bowser to a family member, and no mugshot is available.

10 News has reached out to VSP for more information surrounding the incident.

Stay with 10 News as this story develops