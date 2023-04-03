Salem apartment fire leaves 32 residents displaced, around $700K in damages, crews say

An accidental fire at a Salem apartment complex on Monday left 32 residents displaced and around $700,000 in damages, according to Salem Fire & EMS.

On Monday morning around 8:51 a.m., Salem Fire & EMS said crews responded to an apartment fire in the 100 block of Otter Avenue.

We’re told firefighters could see smoke from several blocks away as they approached the area.

When they got to the scene, crews said they found heavy fire and smoke coming from a third-floor apartment with flames reaching into the attic.

Members of the responding units immediately began an interior fire attack and searched the building for occupants.

Crews said around 20 residents were evacuated from different apartments, and no one was hurt as a result of the fire.

According to Salem Fire & EMS, the fire was under control within 30 minutes, but the building sustained significant damage.

The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire was accidental and was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials, leaving around $700,000 in damages.

Officials say the Red Cross is helping the 32 residents who are now displaced as a result of the fire.

Around 32 personnel from the Salem Fire & EMS Department, including Truck 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Rescue801, Medic 802, Battalion 1 & Fire Medic 1, as well as members of the Roanoke Fire & EMS Department, including Engine 5, Engine 13, Ladder 5 & Battalion 1, responded to the call.