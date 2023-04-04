Former Alleghany Co. Chief Deputy blew 0.11 following DUI arrest, according to court records

COVINGTON, Va. – 10 News is learning more details about what led to the arrest of a former Alleghany County Chief Deputy.

State Police say Matthew Bowser was arrested over the weekend for a DUI. Alleghany County Sheriff Kevin Hall said Bowser was fired from his position following his arrest.

10 News does not have a mug shot of Bowser, because he was never booked at the jail. WSLS did obtain a criminal complaint which said Bowser was driving on Route 220 near Grafton Street when he hit a center barrier.

State Police said they responded to the crash where Bowser told them he had swerved to avoid a deer.

According to court documents, the State Trooper said he smelled alcohol on Bowser’s breath. Bowser then admitted to having a “couple beers” about two hours before the crash.

The report claims that Bowser was slurring his words and was leaning up against his car the entire interaction. Authorities said Bowser was offered a breath test and a field sobriety test, both which he refused.

Documents show Bowser later requested a breath test after he was arrested for a DUI.

Records show Bowser blew a 0.11, which is above the legal limit of 0.08.

10 News reached out to the Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney for comment, we were told a special prosecutor will be called in to take on the case, that person is Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Wes Nance.

Nance released a statement to 10 News saying in part,

“I was asked to handle the matter to avoid any concerns of a conflict of interests or further appearances of impropriety” Wes Nance, Appointed Special Prosecutor

Although Nance has been appointed to try the case, the next hearing, scheduled for June 20 at 10 a.m., is set to take place in Alleghany County.

10 News reached out to Bowser and his attorney, Dirk Padgett who both said they have “no comment.”